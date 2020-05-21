LOOP Insights Inc.: Loop Insights Releases Company Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V:MTRX) (the "Company" or "Loop")- provider of transformative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions- released a company update as global businesses enter into Covid-19 recovery plans.

As government and municipal restrictions begin to lift, brick and mortar retail is now slowly reopening. Many of Loop's previous projects-that were put on hold due to the Covid-19 lockdown-are now being fast-tracked, with implementations being scheduled for mid-June.

In the face of Covid-19, there is now a major emphasis put on contactless solutions. In many cases, they have been mandated as part of a retailer's required approval process for reopening. With Loop's recent product releases of contactless services, including ID verification and digital receipt platform, its product line is now more relevant than ever; the Company expects a major boost in contracts and continued growth.

Due to the recent completion of oversubscribed financing, Loop now holds a secure cashflow position-putting the Company in a position of strength to capitalize on several recently-announced global opportunities. These include large-scale distribution partnerships in Hawaii, Tokyo, Mexico, Latin America, Indonesia, and Canada. The Company's long-term growth strategy is to remain extremely lean and agile and to expand through distribution and channel resellers. It will continue to focus its efforts on seeking the best of breed partners, as well as leveraging current partnerships, to achieve its goal of global scale.

Loop CEO, Rob Anson: "Covid-19 brought Loop the perfect storm of relevancy for our products and services. The sense of urgency, and need to embrace digital transformation, could not be any higher. We identified the gaping holes in the market long ago and our commitment and focus to stay on course has now positioned us to become a global leader in the contactless, frictionless solutions space. Our sole focus for the remainder of 2020 will be on the execution and successful implementations of the many big projects that lay ahead of us."

About Loop Insights: is a Vancouver-based technology company that provides transformative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to level the playing field between brick and mortar retailers and their online competition. Particularly, Loop's technology aggregates online and on-premise data to enable real-time, data-driven marketing decisions for an enhanced customer experience. To close the consumer loop, the Company provides retailers and brands complete, real-time redemption metrics-something that does not exist in the brick and mortar environment today. Loop's products integrate with clients' existing legacy systems, which supports a seamless and convenient digital transformation.

