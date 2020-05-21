

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $0.65 billion, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $1.17 billion, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Medtronic plc reported adjusted earnings of $0.78 billion or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 26.4% to $6.00 billion from $8.15 billion last year.



Medtronic plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $0.78 Bln. vs. $2.08 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q4): $6.00 Bln vs. $8.15 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

