CINCINNATI -- Youth Impact For The UN Sustainable Development Goals Being Recognized By The United Nations Association Of The USA And InnerView Source: InnerView Technologies

TORONTO -- Labourers' International Union of North America (LiUNA) to Partner with Facedrive Health on "TraceSCAN" COVID-19 Contact Tracing App Source: Facedrive Inc.

DENVER -- Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator Expedites Funding to Support Cleantech Startups Impacted by COVID-19 Source: Wells Fargo Company

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Travelers Announces 2019 Community Giving of More Than $24 Million Source: The Travelers Companies, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Wells Fargo Announces Efforts to Keep People Housed in Response to COVID-19 Source: Wells Fargo Company

TORONTO -- Facedrive Clarifies Disclosure in Its Recent News Release Regarding Potential Acquisition of Foodora Canada Source: Facedrive Inc.

NEW YORK -- Colgate-Palmolive's 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Sustainability Report Details Progress Toward a Healthier Future Source: Colgate-Palmolive Company

NEW YORK -- Moody's Named to DiversityInc's Top 50 List Source: Moody's Corporation Investor Relations

TOKYO -- Implications of COVID-19 for the Environment and Sustainability Source: Institute for Global Environmental Strategies

PARIS -- Teleperformance Revolutionizes Work-at-Home Industry with TP Cloud Campus, a New Global Cloud Campus Model Source: Teleperformance

TORONTO -- Facedrive Announces Consulting Services Agreement With Medtronics Online Solutions Source: Facedrive Inc.

CHICAGO -- American Airlines and Hyatt Surprise Healthcare Workers at NYC Health Hospitals/Elmhurst With Complimentary Vacations Source: Hyatt Hotels Corporation

NEW YORK -- Voya Joins 100Kin10 Network to Help Train and Retain 100,000 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Teachers by 2021 Source: Voya Financial, Inc.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- FedEx Releases 2020 Global Citizenship Report Source: FedEx Corp.

PARIS -- Teleperformance earns first Great Place to Work award in Germany for work-at-home Source: Teleperformance

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Symetra's 10th Annual "CEO Service Award" Recognizes Bellevue, Wash., Employee for Exemplary Community Service Source: Symetra Life Insurance Company

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Eight Student Teams Named National Winners of 28th Annual ExploraVision Competition Source: Toshiba

ACCRA, Ghana -- Alliance to End Plastic Waste Partners with ASASE Foundation Source: Alliance to End Plastic Waste

QUINCY, Mass. -- J.Jill Launches Campaign to Give Back to Nurses, Healthcare Workers and First Responders Through Donations and Giveaways for National Nurses Month Source: J.Jill, Inc.

CAMDEN, N.J. -- Campbell Announces New Sustainable Packaging Goals Source: Campbell Soup Company

PARIS -- Teleperformance Wins Third Great Place to Work Award in Greece Source: Teleperformance

TORONTO -- Exclusive Co-Branded Capsule Collection by Facedrive and Bel-Air Athletics Available for Preorder on Facedrive Marketplace Source: Facedrive Inc.

TORONTO -- Facedrive Launches 'Foods' Delivery Platform for Safe Community Cohesion in the COVID-19 Pandemic Source: Facedrive Inc.

NEW YORK -- Moody's CSR Report Highlights 2019 Milestones, COVID-19 Efforts Source: Moody's Corporation Investor Relations

DENVER -- Western Union and the Western Union Foundation Expand Funding for Global COVID-19 Relief Source: The Western Union Company

NEW YORK -- Voya Recognizes '100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance' Source: Voya Financial, Inc.

CHICAGO -- Tony's Fresh Market and the Western Union Foundation Donate USD $100K to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund Source: The Western Union Company

PARIS -- Covid-19: Teleperformance is Mobilized to Fully Protect Its Employees Thanks to Work-at-home Solutions and Strict Compliance With Hygiene and Social Distancing Rules Source: Teleperformance

PAWTUCKET, R.I. -- Hasbro, Inc. and Cartamundi Partner to Produce Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Front Line Medical Workers Source: Hasbro, Inc.

PARIS -- Teleperformance Wins Third Consecutive Great Place to Work Award in the Philippines Source: Teleperformance

