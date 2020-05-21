Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2020) - GOLO Mobile Inc. (TSXV: GOLO) ("GOLO" or "the Company") announced today a strategic partnership with JLL Canada, one of the country's largest commercial real estate and investment management firms, aimed at supporting GOLO in creating partnerships with office and residential developers to further expand GOLO's service offerings in high-population density areas.

"We are very excited to have been selected by JLL Canada, a company with a quality reputation and established relationships across the country," said Peter Mazoff, President and CEO. "Property managers are increasingly looking for an end-to-end solution for their tenants to help them navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and we believe GOLO is part of that solution. We have always had a focus on providing solutions to property managers that help them maintain a safe and secure environment while offering valued services to tenants and this focus has served us well especially in the current circumstances."

GOLO provides a Last Mile Delivery solution for properties via its concierge service as well as its ability to manage all packages and deliveries that enter a property. The GOLO-JLL Canada partnership will be initially introduced to the Toronto and Montreal markets, two densely populated areas where GOLO has existing operations and by adding resources and streamlining its services in existing markets, GOLO expects to achieve economies of scale. The partnership will also enable GOLO's services to be introduced to new markets across Canada and potential new jurisdictions, such as the United States.

"GOLO's innovative platform adds value to both office and residential complexes while also addressing current needs," said Manon Larose, Senior Vice President, Retail, JLL Canada. "We are very proud to partner with GOLO, a company that has very quickly established itself as a reliable service provider and we trust that GOLO's partners across Canada will reap the benefits."

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding the beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions of GOLO and its management regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: access of new property managers, adding resources within existing markets, streamlining services and lowering costs, and achieving economies of scale. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors, and the more extensive risk factors included in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 24, 2019, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

About GOLO Mobile Inc.

GOLO (TSXV: GOLO) provides a Last Mile Delivery solution for properties via its concierge service as well as its ability to manage all packages and deliveries that enter a property. The Company's focus is on office buildings, residential towers, corporate campuses, hospitals, airports and other highly populated areas. GOLO is publicly traded on the TSXV and its controlling shareholder is controlled indirectly by affiliates of Blackstone Group L.P. and the funds comprising CVC Capital Partners VI.

About JLL

JLL is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 94,000 as of March 31, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

For Further Information:

Peter Mazoff, Chief Executive Officer

(514) 670-1228

ir@goloir.com

Nicole Piasentini

(416) 848-1460

npiasentini@national.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) is responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56260