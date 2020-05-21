Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
459,75% nach COVID-19-News: Kommt das auch bei dieser Aktie?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.05.2020 | 13:28
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 21

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 20-May-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue170.00p
INCLUDING current year revenue171.08p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
As at close of business on 20-May-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue65.78p
INCLUDING current year revenue66.08p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP31.81m
Borrowing Level:28%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---
Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.