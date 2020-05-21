Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 21
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 20-May-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|170.00p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|171.08p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 20-May-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|65.78p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|66.08p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP31.81m
|Borrowing Level:
|28%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---
