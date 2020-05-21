Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTIX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2020 / 12:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 150.2942 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2892582 CODE: MTIX LN ISIN: LU1650491282 ISIN: LU1650491282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTIX LN Sequence No.: 65286 EQS News ID: 1052881 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2020 06:55 ET (10:55 GMT)