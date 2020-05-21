Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAL LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2020 / 12:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.9855 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7596669 CODE: LCAL LN ISIN: LU1781541849 ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAL LN Sequence No.: 65303 EQS News ID: 1052915 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2020 06:58 ET (10:58 GMT)