Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc (CRPX LN) Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2020 / 13:00 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 148.361 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4937000 CODE: CRPX LN ISIN: LU1829219127

May 21, 2020 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)