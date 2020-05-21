Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc (LTMU LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2020 / 13:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.4235 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2031000 CODE: LTMU LN ISIN: LU1900066629 ISIN: LU1900066629 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LTMU LN Sequence No.: 65331 EQS News ID: 1052973 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2020 07:02 ET (11:02 GMT)