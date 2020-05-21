

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, electronics retailer Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) said it is not providing any financial guidance now as it had suspended all financial guidance for the full-year 2021 on March 21, due to the uncertainty related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



The company also announced its board of directors has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per common share, payable on July 2, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 11, 2020.



As previously communicated, the company suspended all share repurchases as of March 21, 2020.



