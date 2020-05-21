

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) has received Health Canada authorization for the ARCHITECT SARS-CoV-2 IgG test, a laboratory-based serology blood test for the detection of the antibody, IgG, that identifies if a person has had COVID-19. Abbott expects to begin shipping antibody tests to Canada in the current week and intends to distribute 30 million tests globally by the end of June.



Abbott noted that its new antibody test adds to the company's existing COVID-19 tests in Canada that are already being used on its m2000 molecular laboratory system.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABBOTT LABORATORIES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de