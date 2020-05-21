Colliers International Group Inc.: Colliers International named to IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 List for 14th consecutive year

Colliers awarded top scores in Customer References, Awards & Certifications, Programs for Innovation and CSR

TORONTO, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global commercial real estate services firm Colliers International Group Inc. (Nasdaq and TSX: CIGI) is pleased to announce that it has been selected for the 2020 Global Outsourcing 100 list by IAOP for the 14th straight year. Colliers also earned an All Star distinction from IAOP for receiving top scores in the following major categories: Customer References, Awards & Certifications, Programs for Innovation and Programs for Corporate Social Responsibility.



Colliers earned a perfect Customer Reference score, the single most important factor in a company's overall score, by creating value and accelerating success for the firm's clients. Colliers has a proven track record in the global outsourcing industry and is committed to service excellence in the delivery of market-leading expertise to our clients.



"It's an honour to be recognized for this prestigious distinction from the IAOP," said John Friedrichsen, COO | Global at Colliers International. "Being named to this list for the 14th straight year is a testament to the best-in class service we provide, as well as strong leadership in areas that really matter to companies' outsourcing decisions, both of which are synonymous with the Colliers brand and have never been more important."

The 2020 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This list is based on applications received, and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

"Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "The Global Outsourcing 100 list has done just that. We're proud to recognize Colliers International for being among these companies this year."



