Cathy LeSueur, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services: Seasoned Realtor Cathy LeSueur Amps Up Virtual Showings Amid Social Distancing Due to Covid 19

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / Long-time realtor Cathy LeSueur, who has been in business for decades, has seen her share of peaks and valleys in the real estate market.

Virtual tours of home listings have been popular for quite some time. They were basically slide shows of homes. During these unprecedented times of social distancing; however, the demand for virtual video and interactive home showings has skyrocketed. And so has the creation of 3D virtual video home tours for LeSueur and her team in Shaker Heights.

"I've been in this business a very long time and I've been through a lot of different downtimes," said LeSueur. "This is probably my most challenging [downtime], but I feel it is going to make us better at our jobs," she added.

As an experienced real estate professional, LeSueur was featured on a news report about the local housing market changes amid the pandemic that recently aired on WKYC, Cleveland's NBC affiliate. While housing market analysts are predicting home sales could take a sharp fall, LeSueur remains not only busy but also optimistic.

"I do think there will be a downside but I don't think it's going to be to that great of a degree," she said. "Because our market is so closely tied to the universities and the hospitals, we won't see that kind of downward trend here. But more importantly, I am anticipating a strong rebound in the latter part of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter. There is already pent-up demand."

LeSueur, who is a top producer at Howard Hanna's Shaker Heights office and has been in the real estate business for nearly 40 years, advises that both buyers and sellers have open communication to discuss what's best for their particular situation.

LeSueur holds many professional accolades, including the Ohio Association of Realtors Pinnacle of Performance recognition award 2000 - 2017. Most recently, she also received the Shaker Historical Society's "Movers and Shakers" award, which honors exceptional citizens whose efforts significantly impact Shaker Heights and the greater community.

