Rocky 2020: Alliance Party Presidential Candidate Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente Calls for Pandemic Task Force, and an End to Trump-Obama Tiff

WINNSBORO, SC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / The Alliance Party presidential candidate Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente urges President Trump and former President Obama to cease their war of words and blame-game over the management of the Covid-19 outbreak and instead focus their energies on taking stronger steps to work together to end the pandemic.

De La Fuente said that as president, he will create and fully fund a Future Pandemic Task Force staffed by medical and scientific experts and highly regarded economists to proactively plan for early detection and quicker response time for universal testing, treatments, vaccine development, and economic intervention alternatives.

"The childish name-calling during this school-yard tiff between Trump and Obama is a waste of time and energy that could be put to much better use if they both worked together like adults to find a long-term solution to this and future pandemics," De La Fuente said.

"Further, their spat is distracting the public and the media from other pressing challenges facing the country that need to be met and overcome, a situation that is typical when you have only two ruling parties drowning out other voices."

Obama has publicly and privately criticized the Trump administration three times in the past month for what he says is lack of leadership in response to the pandemic, once calling it "an absolute chaotic disaster."

Trump has responded, calling Obama "a grossly incompetent president."

"This is further evidence that the two-party system in this country is badly broken. The division, acrimony and failure to work together to find solutions to our country's problems does harm to the Democracy and every citizen these people have taken oaths to serve. We need change, and I predict there will be sweeping change at the ballot box this November," declared James Rex, Ph.D., National Chairman of the Alliance Party.

ABOUT Roque "Rocky De La Fuente"

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente is living proof that the American Dream can be achieved by those who are inspired to pursue it. He has an amazing record of success. From earning an FAA license to fly single engine planes at the age of 20 to owning 29 automobile dealerships and becoming Chairman of the National Dealers Council for the third largest automobile manufacturer in the world by the age of 28, he's in a league by himself. He created a banking network in 1982 to help address Mexico's economic crisis and established impressive real estate holdings throughout the United States while creating thousands of new jobs along the way. In 1992, Rocky became the first Hispanic American to serve as a Delegate-At-Large for the State of California at a National Convention. He holds a bachelor's degree in Physics and Mathematics (Magna Cum Laude) and an honorary doctorate from UNESCO. Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente is living proof that the American Dream can be achieved by those who are inspired to pursue it.

