Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTC PINK "GPFT") Announces its THC + CBD Patchless Patch Time Released Topical Cream is a Full Spectrum Product

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTC PINK:GPFT), a California based cannabis distribution and manufacturing company ("Grapefruit" or the "Company") is announcing today that it has made significant progress in the development of its patented THC + Cannabinoid infused "Patchless Patch™" time release topical cream. The topical cream was tested by Grapefruit's exclusive California State compliance testing laboratory, CannaSafe, of Los Angeles, and the testing results demonstrate that the infused topical cream contains consistent levels of THC and CBD in concentrations that make Grapefruit's patented cream a 'full spectrum' product. The Company's test results show that the sample cream contained the targeted mixture of 20.67 mg/g of total THC; 11.58 mg/g of CBDs and total cannabinoids of 37.41 mg/g. The certificate of analysis and testing panel included CBD, CBG, CBN and CBDa. The THC cannabinoid panel was composed of Delta-9, Delta-8 THC and trace amounts of THCV.

With respect to the test results of Grapefruit's time-release THC + CBD infused cream, Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit CEO, stated, "The test results have made it clear that we have successfully 'packed' the entire cannabis flower into our patented time-release topical cream thereby providing our users with both a unique cannabinoid profile and THC creating a desirable synergistic entourage effect.

Our patented topical cannabis cream has solved the previously unsolvable problem of obtaining efficient skin absorption of THC and other cannabinoids through the skin thereby allowing our customers to enjoy the unique experience of a sustained and steady delivery of THC and the other cannabinoids over time flowing from a one-time application to the user's skin. No other cannabis product on the market can state that they have a patented time release THC/cannabinoid delivery mechanism. Grapefruit thanks CannaSafe's staff chemists for working so closely with our team to develop an accurate test which has now proven our initial concept is safe for the retail marketplace.

Additionally, we have learned that a given cannabinoid profile remains very consistent 'before and after' our honey oil is encapsulated into the patented nano-silica delivery mechanism with very little loss of cannabinoids in the process. This development will allow Grapefruit to efficiently include specific Cannabinoids in various concentration levels to create narrowly focused topical cream products for our retailers and customers. The potential variations of THC/Cannibinoids to be infused in our patented topical cream are endless, and our goal is to be able to 'fine tune' our customer's overall experience to his or her specific requirements using our patented delivery mechanism. Grapefruit's customers should be able to design their own custom blends, as a result of Grapefruit's breakthrough technology.

We are on track to introduce this unique patented product to the retail marketplace by the end of the second quarter which furthers the goal of becoming an innovative industry leader."

About CANNASAFE

CannaSafe Testing Labs is a full-service, state licensed testing laboratory offering a one-stop solution where cannabis product manufacturers, distributors and cultivators test cannabis products to ensure that they are in full compliance with all California regulatory requirements and that their products are effective and safe for use. CannaSafe was the first accredited cannabis testing lab in the world, receiving its ISO 17025 accreditation in 2012.

About GRAPEFRUIT

Grapefruit's corporate headquarters is in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products.Grapefruit's extraction laboratory and distribution facilities are located in the industry recognized Coachillin' Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Rd., approximately 14 miles north of downtown Palm Springs. Grapefruit obtained its California cannabis licenses in January 2018 and commenced distribution of cannabis products thereafter. Grapefruit's vision is to become a seed to sale, fully vertically integrated ethical and compliant cannabis product Company. To obtain further information on Grapefruit and its operations, please visit its website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/. To learn more about Grapefruit's Sugar Stoned branded line of infused edibles, please visit us at https://sugarstoned.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Grapefruit cautions you that any statement included in this press release that is not a description of historical facts is a forward-looking statement. Many of these forward-looking statements contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in Grapefruit's business, including, without limitation: the company may not ever obtain additional funds necessary to support its business development and growth plans; and the company may not ever achieve the market success to reach or sustain a profitable business. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties related to economic recession or terrorist actions, competition from much larger cannabis companies, unexpected costs and delays, potential product liability claims, and many other factors. More detailed information about Grapefruit and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q/A for the period ended March 31, 2020 and its Registration Statement on Form S-1/A. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Grapefruit undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

