Blockchain Holdings Ltd.: Two Additional Countries Enter TRACEsafe Advanced Pilot Stage

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / Blockchain Holdings Ltd. ("Blockchain") (CSE:BCX) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary TRACEsafe Technologies Inc. has entered into advanced pilot stage programs for its TRACEsafe technology with Kuwait and an additional Southeast Asian country. These countries build-off the continued success of the TRACEsafe technology in Hong Kong's COVID-19 containment program as each strengthens its own program in the fight against Covid-19.

The Southeast Asian country (unnamed at this time under confidentiality obligations) is using TRACEsafe original hardware and software packages to manage self-quarantine. Kuwait is utilizing TRACEsafe hardware to deploy an innovative safety and contact tracing program across the country's food delivery workforce. The program, called "DeliverSafe", is aimed at ensuring safety among food delivery and service workers. Following successful completion of the pilot phases, it is anticipated that additional shipments will be delivered to these countries in due course.

Executive Quote

"TRACEsafe is very excited to have its hardware deployed in these advanced pilot projects that show off some creative use cases around our technology. We could not be prouder that TRACEsafe's technology is successfully helping governments and health agencies in the fight against Covid-19", announced Dennis Kwan, CEO of TRACEsafe. "TRACEsafe has been proven highly effective on the front lines in Hong Kong, and is now being adopted by additional countries to successfully help stem the spread of this virus. We continue to believe that TRACEsafe technology is a critical tool to help manage quarantine and forge a safer work environment through real-time contact tracing. Step-by-step, TRACEsafe can help bring the world safely back to work," continued Dr. Kwan.

TRACEsafe Technologies Inc. is an innovator in real time location service (RLTS) for healthcare IoT and pandemic outbreak control. Its flagship solutions iMSafe, DigiSafe, AllSafe, and DeliverSafe are all built on TRACEsafe's cloud-to-device platform to enable contact tracing, quarantine management, and real time location services for enterprise, health authorities, and large gatherings.

For further information, please contact:

Malcolm Burke +1 604 220 2000 mpb@primarycapital.net Alan Tam, CFO +1 604 377-7575 alantamca@gmail.com Wayne Lloyd, CEO +1 604 629-9975 wayne@blockchainholdingsltd.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on Blockchain's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business, operations, assets and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding the TRACEsafe technology, future developments in respect of COVID-19 and adoption of the Tracesafe technology by governments and orders of product therefrom. Although Blockchain believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the spread or containment of COVID-19, government responses thereto and the ability of the Tracesafe technology to assist government containment and monitoring programs. Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Blockchain undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

SOURCE: Blockchain Holdings Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590861/Two-Additional-Countries-Enter-TRACEsafe-Advanced-Pilot-Stage