Intapp, DealCloud, and S&P Global Market Intelligence Team Up to Provide Data and Insights to Professional and Financial Services Firms

Client-initiated collaboration integrates market-leading data for a seamless user experience

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 21, 2020and DealCloud today announced a collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence to allow native integration of S&P Global Market Intelligence data into the Intapp OnePlace and DealCloud platforms . In response to client requests, these native integrations provide a faster, simpler, and more efficient solution for onboarding new clients, executing on dealmaking activities, and managing the client lifecycle end to end.



OnePlace Risk & Compliance provides professional service firms with the solutions they need to thoroughly evaluate new business, quickly onboard clients, and easily monitor relationships. S&P Global Market Intelligence data will enrich the OnePlace Risk & Compliance solution, enabling clients to easily identify corporate conflicts and receive automatic notifications as circumstances change - all inside the Intapp OnePlace platform.



DealCloud DataCortex enables financial services professionals to manage proprietary and third-party data within one unified platform, empowering them to run complex reports, analyze industry trends, and visualize data in the same hub where deals are originated and relationships are managed. With S&P Global Marketing Intelligence, DealCloud capital markets clients can make critical decisions more quickly and identify new, meaningful opportunities.

"When it comes to executing transactions, our joint users demand relevant and timely information, particularly around the complexities of corporate structures and any potential conflict-of-interest concerns," said Greg Gartland, Chief Product Officer of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The availability of our data within the Intapp OnePlace and DealCloud platforms will provide law firms and financial services professionals the essential intelligence they need to achieve greater workflow efficiencies and streamline their due diligence, particularly regarding private companies."

Through this collaboration, clients can now enrich their company records instantaneously with market-leading S&P Global Market Intelligence data, including firm and professional profiles, transactions, and private company metrics.

With the integration of S&P Global Market Intelligence data into the DealCloud DataCortex solution, financial services professionals will be able to seamlessly link and view proprietary and third-party data from S&P Global in one unified platform. This will help empower DealCloud capital markets clients to more effectively source deals and manage relationships.

"Client satisfaction is our top priority," said Dan Tacone, President and Chief Client Officer at Intapp. "We are constantly listening to our clients and working to innovate solutions based on their feedback and needs. Integrating S&P data more deeply within our cloud platforms will surface critical information for front- and back-office professionals seamlessly within their existing workflow."

"Clients demand timely information, particularly around potential conflict issues in the corporate tree of a potential or current client or a conflict of interest within a subsidiary company," said James West, Global Head of Professional Services for S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Data from S&P Global Market Intelligence helps firms easily identify conflicts and opportunities in ever-changing corporate structures as they occur, thus improving workflow and ensuring accuracy."

"Users will be able to access core company firmographics, professional profiles, and transaction details to improve client prospecting," West continued. "And with S&P Capital IQ key identifiers, users will be able to leverage the same data from desktop solution to DealCloud environment, creating a single source of truth. The DealCloud and S&P Global Market Intelligence partnership will make it easy for capital markets firms to get started with essential data to identify the next investment opportunity."

"This partnership is the result of our mutual clients confirming to us that S&P Global Market Intelligence data is invaluable in their deal, relationship, and firm management activities," said Ben Harrison, President of Financial ServicesatDealCloud. "For many firms, S&P Global Market Intelligence is their data provider of choice and it just made sense to permit our clients to utilize this information natively within DealCloud."

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we know that not all information is important - some of it is vital. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help clients track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities globally can gain the intelligence essential to making business and financial decisions with conviction. S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global

About Intapp

www.intapp.com/who-we-are

About DealCloud

www.dealcloud.com

Media Contacts

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Sabrina Mayeen

S&P Global | Market Intelligence

+44

Intapp

Natalie Papaj, + 1 703-586-0048

Natalie.papaj@intapp.com