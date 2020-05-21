Exro Technologies Inc.: Exro Technologies is Pleased to Welcome Eric Hustedt, Leader in Automotive and Power Electronics, as Chief of Engineering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / Exro Technologies Inc. (CSE:XRO)(OTCQB:EXROF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce Eric Hustedt, a proven industry innovator in automotive and power electronics, has joined Exro as its new Chief of Engineering.

As the Chief of Engineering of the Company's engineering department, based in Calgary, Alberta, Hustedt will be instrumental in advancing the next phase of the rapid commercialization of Exro's technology, which dramatically improves the performance of the world's electric motors and power trains.

In this new role, Hustedt will be consolidating the previous responsibilities of the VP of Engineering held by Torsten Broeer, who is retiring, and Chief Technology Officer, Ari Berger who will complete his role with Exro in June. We wish to thank Broeer and Berger for all their contributions to Exro and we wish them both well with their new endeavours. Both Broeer and Berger will continue to support Exro in consulting positions on an as-needed basis.

With more than two decades of experience in automotive power and electronic innovations, as well as product development, Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir said Hustedt offers the Company a unique technological skillset to ensure we continue to develop and innovate technology and align with our focus on commercialization.

"I am excited Eric has agreed to join Exro and lead further engineering innovations as Chief of Engineering in our Calgary operation," said Ozdemir. "This is another carefully considered addition to our team as we rapidly commercialize Exro's disruptive technology and increase our focus on the mobility industry. I also want to take this opportunity to thank both Torsten and Ari for their contributions to Exro."

A graduate of the Engineering School of the University of Canterbury, in New Zealand, Hustedt's career includes more than 20 years of leading innovations in all facets of automotive power electronics. He spent 15 years with International Rectifiers Automotive and most recently was the senior engineer at KSR International, a global manufacturer of automotive power technologies and products.

"Exro's technology is unique and it will dramatically improve the performance and sustainability of electric motors and their systems in numerous commercial applications," said Hustedt. "I am particularly excited by the advances we will be offering to the mobility space, where the performance of electric motors - in everything from cars, to e-bikes to scooters and commercial truck vehicles - can be dramatically improved by Exro."

Hustedt will relocate from Halifax to Calgary, with his wife.

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro is a Clean Tech company that has developed a new class of control technology for electric powertrains. Exro's advanced motor control technology, our "Coil Driver", expands the capabilities of electric motors and powertrains. The Coil Driver enables two separate torque profiles within a given motor. The first is calibrated for low speed and high torque, while the second provides expanded operation at high speed. The ability to change configuration allows efficiency optimization for each operating mode, resulting in overall reductions in energy consumption. The controller automatically and seamlessly selects the appropriate configuration in real-time so that torque demand and efficiency are optimized.

The limitations of traditional electric machines and power technology are becoming more evident. In many increasingly prominent applications, traditional methods cannot meet the required performance. This means either oversizing the equipment, adding additional motors, or implementing heavy mechanical geared solutions. Exro offers a new solution for system optimization through implementation of the technology which can yield the following results: increased drive cycle efficiency, reduced system volume, reduce weight, expanded torque and speed capabilities. Exro allows the application to achieve more with less energy consumed.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sue Ozdemir, Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT INFORMATION

Canada: Jake Bouma

VP of Investor Relations

604.317.3936

United States: Vic Allgeier

TTC Group Inc.

646-841-4220

Email: info@exro.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "believe", "may", "would", "could", "will" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Company's intention to commercialize its product in the near term. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Exro Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590802/Exro-Technologies-is-Pleased-to-Welcome-Eric-Hustedt-Leader-in-Automotive-and-Power-Electronics-as-Chief-of-Engineering