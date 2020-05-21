Scepter Holdings, Inc., Announces Formation of Advisory Board

Scepter welcomes Advisory Board members Thomas Johannesen, Jordan Erskine, and Gavin Collier

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, announces the formation of an Advisory Board and appoints industry experts Thomas Johannesen, Jordan Erskine and Gavin Collier.

Thomas Johannesen brings nearly 30 years of enterprise and ecommerce technology expertise to the Board. Mr. Johannesen has developed e-commerce solutions with various public and private companies. Scepter looks forward to Mr. Johannesen's guidance and advice as we continue to enhance our ecommerce strategy.

Jordan Erskine, President and Co-Founder of Dynamic Blending, has 18+ years in the manufacturing industry. Dynamic Blending specializes in the turnkey manufacturing of skin care, hair care, personal care, cosmetics and more.

Gavin Collier, CEO & Co-Founder of Dynamic Blending, brings 10+ years experience manufacturing consumables on top of his successful legal career. Scepter looks forward to working closely with Jordan and Gavin through Dynamic Blending to develop additional products and line extensions.

"We are excited to form our Advisory Board and look forward to working closely with each board member as we continue to innovate at Scepter Holdings," stated Robert Van Boerum, Chairman of the Board.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company's portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods and seeks to leverage its expertise to grow additional acquired brands. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

