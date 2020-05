BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V. Notice of extraordinary meeting of holders of convertible bonds 21-May-2020 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) (No 596/2014). 21 May 2020 BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. ("BCRE" or the "Company") Notice of extraordinary meeting of holders of convertible bonds to amend the terms and conditions of the 5% convertible bonds due 2022 (the "Convertible Bonds") (ISIN XS1489395357) The Company is pleased to announce that an extraordinary meeting of bondholders (the "Meeting" and "Bondholders") will be held at Barbara Strozzilaan 201, 1083 HN Amsterdam, the Netherlands on 12 June 2020 at 9:00 a.m. GMT (10:00 a.m. CEST). 1. Introduction As per the announcements made on 11 February 2020 and 5 May 2020, the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 is currently delaying the Company's disposition processes of its non-core assets (CitizenM Hotel at Times Square/NYC, its Russian investments and other investments in non-core markets), pending a clearer view on the virus and the economic backdrop. The outbreak led most of the Company's projects to an utter operational halt, whether imposed by regulative requirements (Manhattan construction and Russia retail assets) or by the diminished economic activity (Manhattan lodging and Russia logistics). In Manhattan, all construction activities have been ordered to stop, and the resulting delay in the completion of the 90 Morton project exposes the Company to risks stemming from its contractual liabilities related to the project. The Company's negotiations for the 720 West End Avenue projects construction financing, have also been affected by the outbreak and the Company is currently considering alternative short-term financing with view to reassess the market's outlook later on when - hopefully - the uncertainty will be reduced. In Russia, the regulatory requirement to close all of the retail centres is severely affecting the assets and BCRE's efforts to exit its interest in this market. As the pandemic outbreak and the governments' response policies have strongly affected nearly all of the Company's businesses, the realization of its announced business plan on 6 February 2018 is going to extend beyond the timetable perceived prior to the pandemic outbreak. As a consequence, and considering the alternatives available to the Company per the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions"), the Company decided to approach the Bondholders to request them to approve the amendment of the Terms and Conditions. In light of the above, the Company wishes to (i) extend the redemption date of the first 25% of the outstanding Convertible Bonds, issued under the trust deed dated 20 September 2016, as amended and restated on 4 March 2020 (the "Trust Deed"), (ii) pay on 31 May 2020 all accrued interest due on all outstanding Convertible Bonds, and make the requisite changes to the Terms and Conditions. Ancillary changes will also have to be made to the Trust Deed and the paying and conversion agency agreement dated 20 September 2016, as amended and restated on 4 March 2020 (the "Agency Agreement"). Drafts of the proposed amendments to the Terms and Conditions, the Trust Deed [and the Agency Agreement] are placed on the Company's website. www.brack-capital.com/investor-relations) [1] Capitalized terms shall have the meaning as set out in the Trust Deed. Condition 10 of the Terms and Conditions stipulates that the Trust Deed contains provisions for convening meetings of the holders of Convertible Bonds to consider any matter affecting their interests, including the modification of the Terms & Conditions by a resolution passed at a meeting of the bondholders duly convened and held in accordance with the Trust Deed by a majority of at least 60 per cent. of the persons voting thereat upon a show of hands or if a poll is duly demanded by such majority (the "Extraordinary Resolution").The necessary quorum for passing an Extraordinary Resolution will be one or more persons holding or representing not less than two-thirds, or at any adjourned meeting not less than one-third, in principal amount of the Convertible Bonds for the time being outstanding. To secure the required majority and quorum to pass any resolutions necessary to amend the Terms and Conditions and the Trust Deed, the Company has approached the bondholders concerning the proposed amendments of the Terms and Conditions and based on the general assessment that the Company has received following discussions with the bondholders and/or their representatives, there is an indication that the required majority of bondholders will vote in favour of the proposed amendments of the Terms and Conditions. By this notice, the Company convenes the Meeting. The agenda and further relevant details are set out below. 2. Amendment of the Terms and Conditions and Trust Deed (voting item) The proposal envisages (a) the extension of the redemption date of the first 25% of the outstanding Convertible Bonds from 31 May 2020 to the earlier of: (i) 31 May 2021, and (ii) seven Business Days after the sale and delivery of the last unit in the for-sale property 90 Morton Street, New York, NY 10014, United States, (b) the payment on 31 May 2020 of all accrued interest due on 31 May 2020 on all outstanding Convertible Bonds, and certain ancillary changes to the Terms and Conditions, Trust Deed and the Agency Agreement as set out in the proposed amendment to the Terms and Conditions, the Trust Deed and the Agency Agreement, respectively, as all placed on the Company's website. The proposal requires the approval thereof by the Bondholders. 3. Meeting of bondholders This press release constitutes a notice convening the Meeting in accordance with Clause 11 of the Terms and Conditions and will be made available on the Company's website. 4. Authorization to participate Bondholders or their representatives showing a voting certificate and proxies showing a block voting instruction (the Block Voting Instruction) issued by the paying agent (Citibank N.A. London Branch) (the Paying Agent) can attend and vote at any meeting. 5. Voting and participation in the Meeting With reference to schedule 1 (Paragraph 2) of the Trust Deed, a holder of a Convertible Bond (whether in definitive form or represented by a global bond) may obtain a voting certificate in respect of such Convertible Bond from a Paying Agent (as set out below) or require a Paying Agent to issue a Block Voting Instruction in respect of such Convertible Bond by depositing such Convertible Bond with such Paying Agent, or (to the satisfaction of such Paying Agent) by such Convertible Bond being held to its order or under its control, in each case not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the Meeting and on the terms set out in subparagraph 1(a)(i)(A) or 1(a)(ii)(A) of schedule 1 of the Trust Deed (as the case may be), and (in the case of a Block Voting Instruction) instructing such Paying Agent to the effect set out in subparagraph 1(a)(ii)(B) of schedule 1 of the Trust Deed. The holder of any voting certificate or the proxies named in any Block Voting Instruction shall for all purposes in connection with the Meeting or adjourned meeting of Bondholders be deemed to be the holder of the Convertible Bonds to which such voting certificate or Block Voting Instruction relates and the Paying Agent with which such Convertible Bonds have been deposited or the person holding the same to the order or under the control of such Paying Agent shall be deemed for such purposes not to be the holder of those Convertible Bonds. As is customary for securities such as the Convertible Bonds, the Convertible Bonds are generally held through banks or other financial institutions (the Intermediaries) which have accounts with clearing and depositary systems, Clearstream Banking, société anonyme (Clearstream, Luxembourg) and Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V. (Euroclear), through which transactions in the Convertible Bonds are effected. All of the Convertible Bonds are represented by a bearer global bond (Global Bond). The Global Bond is presently held by a common depositary for Clearstream, Luxembourg and Euroclear. Each person (a Beneficial Owner) who is the owner of a particular amount of Convertible Bonds, through Clearstream, Luxembourg, Euroclear or their respective account holders with Clearstream, Luxembourg or Euroclear (the Accountholders), should be entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting (or any adjourned meeting of Bondholders, as the case may be) in accordance with the procedures set our herein. If a Bondholder is not wishing to attend and vote at the Meeting or any adjourned meeting of Bondholders in person, he can (i) instruct the Paying Agent to appoint a proxy to attend and vote at the Meeting or any adjourned meeting of Bondholders on his behalf with the type of vote: in favour of / against the proposed resolution or (ii) allow its voting rights in the Meeting or any adjourned meeting of Bondholders to be exercised by an

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2020 08:45 ET (12:45 GMT)