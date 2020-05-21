Bigtincan Hub Earns Prestigious Industry Recognition

Waltham, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2020) - Bigtincan (ASX: BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, has been named the best Sales Enablement Platform of 2020 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world.

"Our vision of helping every customer-facing person be more confident and effective is even more important as our whole world becomes more digital and mobile," said David Keane, CEO of Bigtincan. "We are proud to help hundreds of thousands of people around the world do more than ever before."

Bigtincan Hub enables organizations to mobilize, structure, and automate sales asset management, skills training, and document creation by automating the activities, tasks, and processes of day-to-day selling. The platform delivers a personalized experience available anywhere, anytime through our cloud-to-mobile delivery platform - built to grow revenue at a global scale.

"Congratulations to this amazing group of 2020 Business Technology CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "These trying times have underscored the importance of innovative technologies like never before. The products and services we honor today connect us to colleagues and customers, ensure business practices move forward, provide new insights from data, and create new jobs and market opportunities. They represent the best of high-impact, outcome-focused innovation."

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement earlier today in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Forty-three awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.

More information about the Awards is available at siia.net/CODiE.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Winners.

About the SIIA CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Bigtincan

Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) helps sales and service teams increase win rates and customer satisfaction. The company's mobile, AI-powered sales enablement automation platform features the industry's premier user experience that empowers reps to more effectively engage with customers and prospects and encourages team-wide adoption. Leading brands including AT&T, Thermo Fisher, Merck, ANZ Bank, and others rely on Bigtincan to enhance sales productivity and fuel customer engagement. With global sales and marketing headquartered in Boston, Bigtincan also has offices across EMEA, Australia, and Asia. To discover more about how your organization can benefit from the Bigtincan Hub platform, please visit www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Rusty Bishop

Phone: 619-548-5129

Email: rusty.bishop@bigtincan.com

