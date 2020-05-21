The "Corporate Training Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The corporate training market in Europe is poised to grow by 12.15 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report on the corporate training market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.

The market is driven by the digitization of learning materials and growth of SMBs. This study identifies the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate training market in Europe growth during the next few years.

The corporate training market in Europe covers the following areas:

Corporate training market in Europe sizing

Corporate training market in Europe forecast

Corporate training market in Europe industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate training market in Europe vendors that include Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., and Skillsoft Ltd. Also, the corporate training market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research both primary and secondary.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Technical course Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-technical course Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geography Comparison

Western Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Nordic countries Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Southern Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Central and Eastern Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Companies Mentioned

Adobe Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

City Guilds Group

D2L Corp.

GP Strategies Corp.

John Wiley Sons Inc.

Learning Technologies Group Plc

Miller Heiman Group Inc.

Skillsoft Ltd.

