UV-C Disinfection Robots Market Worth $5.57 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 32.62% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Awareness about Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) is increasing, emphasis on terminal cleaning at hospitals and improvement in patients' care drive the growth of the Global UV-C Disinfection Robots Market

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "UV-C Disinfection Robots Market by Type (Portable Type, Stationary Type), by Application (Hospital & Clinic, Biosafety Laboratory, Drug Production Workshop)". According to the report, the Global UV-C Disinfection Robots Market was valued at USD 172.70 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.57 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 32.62% from 2020 to 2027.

Global UV-C Disinfection Robots Market Overview

The growth of the UV-C Disinfection Robots market can be attributed to the upsurge in awareness about the harmful effects of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs). The hospitals facilities are increasingly modifying their cleaning protocols and adopting advanced technologies to combat HAIs caused due to numerous multi-drug-resistant spores and organisms. These infections can occur during examination, admission, treatment, or rehabilitation. They can spread from sources, such as visitors, patients, hospital equipment, surroundings, as well as the hospital staff. As awareness about HAIs is increasing, emphasis on terminal cleaning at hospitals and improvement in patients' care, are expected to affect the market growth, significantly.

The technological advancements to develop robots for disinfection purposes at healthcare facilities is increased in the past few years. Various robot manufacturers are focusing on creating autonomous models that can navigate through hospitals and other large facilities, supporting human cleaning crews by sanitizing rooms and other surfaces where virus particles can spread among an infected populace. The advancement in technology is allowing to control of the infection more efficiently, and this is expected to propel the growth of the UV-C disinfection robots market in the coming years. However, the high cost of disinfection along with the lack of availability of advanced robots for disinfection purposes mainly in developing and underdeveloped countries is expected to hinder the market growth substantially. The major players in the market are Xenex Disinfection Services LLC, UVD Robots ApS, Tru-D SmartUVC, The Clorox Company, Hipac Healthcare Pty Ltd and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global UV-C Disinfection Robots Market on the basis of type, application & geography:

UV-C Disinfection Robots Market by Type

Portable Type



Stationary Type

UV-C Disinfection Robots Market by Application

Hospital and Clinic



Biosafety Laboratory



Drugs Production Workshop



Others

UV-C Disinfection Robots Market Regional Outlook

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defence, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

