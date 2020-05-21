

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. existing home sales and leading index for April will be featured at 10:00 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback rose against the franc and the euro, it held steady against the yen and the pound.



The greenback was worth 1.2246 against the pound, 107.73 against the yen, 1.0986 against the euro and 0.9679 against the franc at 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de