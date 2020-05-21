Decision Diagnostics Corp.: DECN to Publish Specific Testing Completed on its GenViro! Covid-19 :15 Swift Test Kits for Viewing by Shareholders and Other Interested Parties

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC PINK:DECN) through its subsidiary Pharma Tech Solutions, Inc. announces today that the company will update our Decision Diagnostics and Pharma Tech Solutions web sites with some of the most recent testing data related to our GenViro! Covid-19 :15 Swiftkit Test kits. As previously announced, two Emergency Use Applications (EUA) have been filed for our GenViro! Professional use and GenViro! at-home use test kits and are currently in front of the FDA for their review. Decision Diagnostics through its Pharma Tech Solutions, Inc. subsidiary is an 18-year old diabetes testing firm, high-level manufacturer, quality plan administrator, FDA registered medical device customer support organization, and exclusive worldwide sales and regulatory process agent for its own proprietary regulated medical devices. Subject to FDA approvals DECN anticipates using its further developed impedance technology, first designed for its diabetic testing products and distribution networks, to implement the manufacturing and distribution of its GenViro! Covid-19 :15 Swift kit test kits.

Keith Berman, CEO of Decision Diagnostics Corp. commented, "In 2019 we posted data for our panacea blood glucose product GenUltimate! TBG product. This data proved to be a very popular and informative for shareholders and interested parties. We plan to post similar testing data for our GenViro! Covid-19 :15 Swift kit test kits in the next few days. There will be process differences involved for an interested party to gain access to the data."

Access to the multiple data files will require use of the link www.decisiondiagnostics.co/extra.html

Both of our Covid-19 test kits are now in the FDA EUA review process. The company has received Pre-EUA Acknowledgement letters from the U.S. FDA for device (serial number) PEUA200232, GenViro Covid-19 Screening Kit for professional use in commercial and group settings and device (serial number) PEUA200947, GenViro Covid-19 Screening Kit for at home use.

Mr. Berman concluded, "Interested parties will be required to call the company at (805) 446-1973 to receive a password(s) to view the files. The company will accept calls at any time after 8:30 am PDT on May 21, 2020, and then after during normal business hours. To receive the password(s) the caller will be required to answer a short list of questions. These additional security precautions are essential after certain hidden directories on our subsidiary Pharma Tech Solutions, Inc.'s web site were recently hacked by Cybercriminals in an attempt to discredit the company. The actions we are taking are being done to protect the company and its shareholders while at the same time providing timely disclosure for our on-going efforts to commercialize our Genviro! Covid-19 :15 Swiftkit test kits which are designed to provide, when cleared by the FDA, reliable and cost-effective testing and identification of the Covid-19 virus.

ABOUT DECISION DIAGNOSTICS CORP

Decision Diagnostics Corp. is the leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of diabetic test strips engineered to operate on legacy glucose meters. DECN's products are designed to operate efficiently and less expensively on certain glucose meters already in use by almost 7.5 million diabetics worldwide. With new inspired technology diabetic test strips already in the final stages of development, DECN products compete on a worldwide scale with legacy manufacturers currently selling to 71+ percent of a $15+ billion at-home testing market. The company's new GenViro!™ product designed to test for the Coronavirus Covid-19, is not yet available in the United States or Puerto Rico but Emergency Waivers are in process, and the product concept has been and will continue to be presented to officials in Washington, DC by request. The product concept was also featured on Yahoo News and in a report on WCBS-TV in New York

https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2020/05/05/coronavirus-covid-19-decision-diagnostics-testing/

These efforts continue.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains the company's forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of May 20, 2020, regarding the company's business and performance, its prospects, current factors, the economy, and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances, and results.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Decision Diagnostics Corp.

Keith Berman (805) 446-2973

info@decisiondiagnostics.co

www.genultimate.com

www.genultimatetbg.com

www.pharmatechdirect.com

Twitter: @CovidSwiftkit

SOURCE: Decision Diagnostics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590754/DECN-to-Publish-Specific-Testing-Completed-on-its-GenViro-Covid-19-15-Swift-Test-Kits-for-Viewing-by-Shareholders-and-Other-Interested-Parties