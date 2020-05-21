Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market to Expand as FDA Ramps up Approval of New Drug Classes, TMR

- The noticeable increase in consumption of medication drugs has caused an uptick in demand for pharmaceutical excipients. The pharmaceutical industry has made visible attempt to gain optimal approvals from the FDA

- Growing incidence of chronic diseases has compelled pharmaceutical manufacturers to focus on the manufacturing of targeted drugs and medications

ALBANY, New York, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand within the global pharmaceutical excipients market is set to rise at a sturdy pace in the years to follow. There has been a steady increase in the use of active pharmaceutical ingredients for medical research. This trend has also caused an uptick in the use of pharmaceutical excipients across the research fraternity. Over the course of the past decade, several new drug classes have been developed across the pharmaceutical industry. This trend has directly contributed to the growth and maturity of the industry. The heavy reliance of the medical and healthcare domains on pharmaceutical manufacturing has given an impetus to the growth of the latter. In light of the factors stated above, it is legit to expect that the global pharmaceutical excipients market would tread along a lucrative pathway.

The medical industry has made novel suggestions to pharmaceutical research centers. These units have utilized the feedback from medical research institutes to develop distinct drugs. In addition to this, the quest of the pharmaceutical industry to continuously develop novel drugs has also aided market maturity. Over the course of the next decade, several new drug classes are due to be approved by the medical fraternity.

FDA to Play a Defining Role in Market Expansion

The past decade has witnessed formidable growth across several medical and pharmaceutical units. These units include the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the US, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The success of these units has led them to expedite the process of approving and analysing drugs.

The stellar demand for antiallergens, especially amongst the young population, has created humongous demand for effective medications. This has also led to increased use of pharmaceutical excipients across the domain of medicine manufacturing.

The collaborative effect of active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical excipients has helped in developing successful medications and drugs. Pharmaceutical manufacturers have become more confident with regard to the use of excipients in drug development.

The global pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to touch a value of US$ 10.7 Bn by the end of 2027, rising up from a value of US$ 6.9 Bn in 2018. A multitude of factors pertaining to drug development are responsible for market maturity.

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Growth Drivers

The pharmaceutical industry is characterised by continuous improvements in drug development and discovery. This factor has led to the advent of multiple trends that have aided market growth in recent times.

High incidence of chronic diseases that necessitate the use of target drugs has given an impetus to market maturity.

The current trend of testing and analysing various excipients and active ingredients has also driven market demand.

There has been a greater level of acceptance for pharmaceutical excipients across new-age research and development centers.

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Evaluating the Odds

Despite the success of medical research institutes and pharmaceutical manufacturers, several units have failed to convince the FDA to approve multiple drug classes. Unlicensed sale of these drugs has caused roadblocks to the growth of the global pharmaceutical excipients market. Furthermore, several medications are sold subject to terms and regulations stipulated by medical analysts.

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Leading Players

Croda International Plc

Evonik Industries AG

Roquette Frères

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Segmentation

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, by Product

Organic Chemicals

Carbohydrates



Sugars





Starch





Cellulose



Petrochemicals



Glycols





Povidones





Mineral Hydrocarbons





Acrylic Polymers





Others



Oleochemicals



Fatty Alcohols





Mineral Stearates





Glycerin





Others



Proteins



Others



Inorganic Chemicals



Calcium Phosphate





Calcium Carbonate





Calcium Sulfate





Halites





Metallic Oxides





Others



Others

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, by Functionality

Fillers & Diluents

Viscosity Agents

Coating Agents

Binders

Disintegrants

Flavoring Agents & Sweeteners

Lubricants & Glidants

Colorants

Preservatives

Others

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, by Formulation

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Others

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, by Source

Plant Origin

Animal Origin

Synthetic

Mineral Origin

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

