

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thousands were evacuated as two dams in Michigan breached in devastating flooding caused by heavy rains.



Midland County police said the Tittabawassee River has crested at 35.05 feet, breaching the Edenville and Sanford dams. This is 3' higher than the 500 year flood recorded in 1986.



The National Weather Service called it a 'life-threatening situation.'



Dow Chemical said its headquarters and manufacturing complex were safely shut down.



Flooding is affecting many state roads in the Lower Peninsula.



Michigan Governror Gretchen Whitmer declared State of Emergency for Midland County.



The Governor urged residents to evacuate immediately, and at the same time to keep following social-distancing precautions, while admitting that it will not be easy.



Shelters have opened across Midland county to accommodate residents who fled their homes.



Whitmer ordered an inquiry against the operators of the Edenville and Sanford dams over the failures.



Flood warning continues through Sunday. It is expected to take many days for the flood water to recede.



Michigan is now grappling with two disasters. One of the worst-affected states in the U.S., Michigan has reported 659 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths Wednesday. This brings Michigan's total cases to 53,009 and death toll to 5,060.



