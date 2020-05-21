Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: April NAV 21-May-2020 / 15:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 21 May 2020 *********** Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") Net Asset Value, 30 April 2020 This announcement contains price sensitive information. As at the close of business on 30 April 2020, the unaudited cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 104.07p. Further to the dividend announcement released on 23rd April 2020, the unaudited ex-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 102.44p. Loans advanced GBP418.6m Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP26.9m (including accrued income) Cash and cash equivalents GBP8.0m Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest) GBP(24.1m) Other net assets/(liabilities) GBP(6.1m) Net assets GBP423.3m Capital amounts drawn as at 30 April 2020 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 30 April 2020 is shown below. Local Currency Sterling (2) Amounts drawn GBPm (1) GBP204.0m GBP204.0m Amounts drawn EUR m (1) EUR 270.6m GBP236.2m GBP440.2m Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP38.4m GBP38.4m Committed but undrawn Loans EUR m EUR 35.9m GBP31.3m GBP69.7m (1) Balance includes both loans accounted at amortised cost and loans held at fair value through profit or loss. The amounts correspond to cash advanced, not values shown on statement of financial position. (2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate. The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income. Enquiries: ********** Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Vânia Santos T: +44 1481 735878 E: vania.santos@apexfs.com Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 65371 EQS News ID: 1053069 End of Announcement EQS News Service

