Qatar Sends Message of Hope and Solidarity to the World

LONDON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) has launched a global social media campaign under the hashtag LoveQatar in order to promote solidarity and connect the international community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series of videos send out a message of hope, togetherness and renewed spirit from Qatar and its people.

Centered around the concept of 'love from Qatar', the campaign harnesses the fond memories Qatar has of its visitors from around the globe, as well as the rich cultural exchanges between peoples and the impression Qatar imprints in the hearts of its guests.

LoveQatar has been launched during a transformative period for the State of Qatar, which has seen the country at the forefront of the international response to coronavirus. State-backed initiatives to support the international community have included the distribution of essential PPE across Asia, Africa and Europe, delivering field hospitals to Italy and leveraging its award-winning national carrier, Qatar Airways, to repatriate more than one million individuals stranded by border closings.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Secretary-General of Qatar National Tourism Council and Group CEO of Qatar Airways, said: "We in Qatar are proud to play a role in helping the international community respond to the pandemic. Tourism is undoubtedly going to change in a post-pandemic world, and QNTC is committed to continuing to evolve its tourism offering to meet these changing consumer and industry demands."

YouTube LoveQatar: https://youtu.be/Llpk3ysL4Yc

Related Files

20200521 Love Qatar - final.pdf

Related Images

loveqatar.jpg

LoveQatar

Qatar National Tourism Council. Museum of Islamic Art, Doha

loveqatar.jpg

LoveQatar

Qatar National Tourism Council

image3.jpeg

Related Links

With Love from Qatar LoveQatar