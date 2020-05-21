Hotel Association of Canada: Hotel Industry Releases Enhanced Safety Guide to Protect Employees and Consumers

The enhanced safety protocols elevate existing standards to prepare hotels for new COVID-19 reality

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / Today, the Hotel Association of Canada (HAC), in partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), released enhanced health and safety protocols through the Safe Stay initiative to help hotels adapt to new COVID-19 standards. These protocols were developed in accordance with guidelines set out by the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Center for Disease Control to ensure that the needs of both guests and employees are being met during the current public health crisis.

"As provinces across Canada begin to reopen, we wanted to ensure that hotels are ready to welcome guests safely and with the highest health and safety standards," said Susie Grynol, President and CEO of HAC. "The hotel industry has a longstanding commitment to strict health and safety protocols, and our new Safe Stay guide helps hotels take these standards one step further through enhancing and adapting cleaning practices, social interactions, and workplace protocols."

The new Safe Stay guideline has far reaching industry endorsement with all major hotel chains, management companies and owners on board in North America. "We know that Canadians will want to travel again once it is safe to do so, and we want to ensure they have the confidence and peace of mind that hotels across Canada are clean and safe," said Grynol. "That is why industry leaders from across Canada have signed on and endorsed these enhanced protocols, and why it has been developed in conjunction with our partners across North America." The standards were designed to be adopted and implemented by any lodging establishment, from a bed & breakfast to a large branded hotel.

"Safe Stay was developed specifically to ensure enhanced safety for hotel guests and employees, under the guidance of AHLA's Advisory Council comprised of industry leaders representing all segments of the hotel industry, and in conjunction with public health experts," said Chip Rogers, AHLA president & CEO. "We are pleased to partner with our Canadian counterparts to ensure that stringent, industry-wide standards are in place across North America so that guests have peace of mind when traveling and staying at a hotel anywhere in Canada or the U.S.

"Even though hotels were the first hit and hardest hit by the pandemic, we have been a leader in ensuring that our establishments are following the latest scientific evidence and safety standards," added Grynol. "We want to ensure that hotels across Canada are ready and able to open safely, and that guests have confidence in Canada's hotel sector as we begin the transition to a new reality over the coming weeks and months."

