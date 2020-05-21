Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Change of Registered Office Address 21-May-2020 / 16:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fullers") Change of Registered Office Address Fuller's announces that, with immediate effect, its registered office has changed to: Pier House 86-93 Strand-on-the-Green London W4 3NN Enquiries: Séverine Béquin Company Secretary 0209 996 2073 21 May 2020 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 65374 EQS News ID: 1053089 End of Announcement EQS News Service

