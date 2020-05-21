Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2020) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced publishing its Q1 2020 financial report. The company also published its 2019 annual financial report. Both reports show the company's base revenue has not been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. ALYI management further confirms that its $300 million African electric mobility project also remains on track and to date, has not been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Management has scheduled to publish an update next week on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 to include more detail on specific highlights within the recent reports. The update will also include a 2020 operational outlook.

