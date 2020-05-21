The low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene market is expected to grow by USD 256.08 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005528/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic Request a free sample report of the low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene market

Polypropylene is one of the most widely manufactured synthetic plastics across the world. This is mainly due to the increasing consumption of polypropylene in various end-user applications such as packaging and labeling, textile, automotive, and others. Also, the manufacturing of polypropylene is less expensive compared to other polymers. In addition, properties such as low smoke and flame retardancy are contributing to the increased consumption of polypropylene worldwide. Many such factors are driving the growth of the global low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43682

As per Technavio, the growth of the construction industry in APAC will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market: Growth of Construction Industry in APAC

The APAC region has witnessed a remarkable growth in the construction industry over recent years. The transition of the Chinese economy into a consumer-based and sales-driven economy has positively impacted various sectors including healthcare, education, social infrastructure, and other consumer end-markets. Also, during the forecast period, the construction industry in India is expected to have a growth rate of almost twice that of China. Low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene is widely used in the construction industry in the form of hot-melt adhesives. Therefore, the growing construction industry in APAC will have a positive impact on the global low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene market during the forecast period.

"Flame retardancy properties of polypropylene and government support for halogen free flame retardants will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene market by application (construction, automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the easy availability of raw materials and cheap labor in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005528/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/