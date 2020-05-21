Credent Capital Corp. Announces Termination of Qualifying Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / Credent Capital Corp. (NEX:CDT.H) ("Credent" or the "Company") and Hydro Power Technologies Inc. ("HPT") announce that they have agreed to terminate their business combination agreement the ("Transaction"). The Transaction was originally announced by the Company in its news release dated January 21, 2014.

The Transaction contemplated under the business combination agreement with HPT was intended to be the Company's Qualifying Transaction. The Company will now be actively exploring other Qualifying Transaction opportunities. The Company will also be applying to the regulators to lift the trading halt currently in place on its common shares.

