Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.: XFC Announces Executive Leadership

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:DKMR) has announced that the Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") Board of Directors has tapped President and COO Myron Molotky to lead the highly anticipated relaunch of the renowned brand.

Under Mr. Molotky's direction, XFC quickly became a global entity acclaimed as an international sensation. The XFC business model promoted discovering rising stars in the XFC Young Gun Series, the Next Generation of Champions in the XFC Tournament, and ultimately the XFC SuperFight World Championships.

XFC Chairman and CEO, Steve Smith, said "Myron's world class leadership, integrity and drive to reach the pinnacle of sports entertainment is unsurpassed in the space of combat sports. The level of trust that our partners, our sponsors and broadcasters have in him is a rarity in this business. The XFC staff, our fighters and their teams, and the Board of Directors understand Myron's vision for the XFC and are all in."

Smith continued "XFC is the only publicly traded combat sports entity in the world. As we continue to grow our leadership team, the priority will be placed on the "best of the best" in their respective areas of expertise. The interest to become a part of XFC has been overwhelming, and more announcements are forthcoming."

Despite the numerous cancellations and postponements of sporting events across the world, XFC is committed and focused on the relaunch of XFC in the summer of 2020.

XFC President and COO, Myron Molotky added "XFC is a global brand that will employ 185+ fighters from 35+ different countries. The platform and exposure we provide for our fighters, as well as the experience to perform as an XFC fighter inside and outside the XFC Hexagon, promotes a grass roots feel on a global stage."

"From our Pre-lims to our Main Event, as soon as the Hexagon doors close, no one offers more excitement inside the cage than the XFC. Our fans love it…our partners love it…and our XFC family of fighters love it."

XFC has a new website at XFCMMA.net and will be announcing new broadcast partners in the coming weeks. News will also be announced on our social media channels, such as our 440,000 fans on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OfficialXFC/ and robust XFC-XFC International YouTube channel.

About the Company

Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:DKMR) became a primary investor in the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. As the lead investor of Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.("XFC"), DKMR became XFC and is a premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America. The Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) is the only publicly traded independent mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world. XFC partnered with one of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. More announcements of broadcast partners in the USA and Europe will be provided in June, 2020. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action-packed MMA events on television and stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

