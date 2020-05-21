

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) revealed a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.08 billion, or $4.11 per share. This compares with $1.38 billion, or $5.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.54 billion or $4.49 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.3% to $3.00 billion from $3.27 billion last year.



Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.54 Bln. vs. $1.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.49 vs. $5.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.48 -Revenue (Q3): $3.00 Bln vs. $3.27 Bln last year.



