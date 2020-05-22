

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Friday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoJ is expected to leave its benchmark lending rate unchanged at-0.1 percent.



Japan also will see April figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.1 percent, down from 0.4 percent in March. Core CPI is pegged at -0.1 percent, also down from 0.4 percent a month earlier.



New Zealand will release Q1 numbers for retail sales; in the three months prior, retail sales were up 0.7 percent on quarter and 3.3 percent on year.



Thailand will provide April figures for unemployment, imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were up 7.25 percent on year and exports were up an annual 4.17 percent for a trade surplus of $1.59 billion. The jobless rate was 1.0 percent in March.



Finally, the markets in Indonesia remain closed until May 28 for Eid-ul-Fitr.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

