Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2020) - Veritas Pharma Inc. (CSE: VRT) (OTC Pink: VRTHF) (FSE: 2VP) ("Veritas" or the "Company") wishes to announce that as a result of a review of its continuous disclosures record by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") on May 20th, 2020, the company has amended and re-filed three sets of its interim financial statements and MD&A. for the following dates: October 31, 2018; January 31, 2019; April 30th, 2019.

A detailed description of the changes made to the financial statements dated October 31, 2018; January 31, 2019; and April 30th, 2019 is provided below.

Restatements for October 31st, 2018 Financial Statements

The Company has restated its consolidated financial statements as at October 31, 2018 and for the three and six months ended to reflect the following:

Write-off the $1,000,000 advance to Liht Cannabis Corp. (formerly Marapharm Ventures Inc.) as an unauthorized payment. Reversal of accrued interest recorded for this advance. Reclassification of amounts due from related parties from amounts receivable. Adjustment to the fair value of shares issued for the advance for the investment in 3 Carbon Extractions Inc. from $375,000 to $367,500. Reclassification of loan receivable from Springbank Capital Partners, LLC to non-current. Reclassification of certain related party payables to accounts payable and accrued liabilities to be consistent with comparative amounts.

Consolidated statement of financial position



As At October 31, 2018





As Reported

$



Adjustment

$



As Restated

$

ASSETS











Current assets











Amounts receivable

134,203



(93,216 )

40,987

Loans receivable

1,144,087



(1,144,087 )

-

Due from related parties

-



93,673



93,673

Total current assets

1,389,312



(1,143,630 )

245,682

Non-current assets











Loan receivable

-



108,561



108,561

Advance for investment

-



767,500



767,500

Investment

2,035,000



(785,000 )

1,250,000

Total non-current assets

4,007,977



91,061



4,099,038

Total assets

5,397,289



(1,052,569 )

4,344,720

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

268,067



68,117



336,184

Due to related party

115,123



(68,117 )

47,006

Total liabilities

383,190



-



383,190

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

23,052,704



(29,351 )

23,023,353

Share-based payment reserve

673,159



21,851



695,010

Deficit

(20,655,899 )

(1,045,069 )

(21,700,968 ) Total shareholders' equity

5,014,099



(1,052,569 )

3,961,530

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

5,397,289



(1,052,569 )

4,344,720



Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss



Three Months Ended October 31, 2018



As Reported

$



Adjustment

$



As Restated

$

Expenses

Professional fees

74,215



10,000



84,215

Total expenses

1,235,002



10,000



1,245,002

Loss before other income (expense)

(1,235,002 )

(10,000 )

(1,245,002 ) Other income (expense)

Interest income

35,527



(35,422 )

105

Interest and bank charges

(353 )

353



-

Unauthorized payment

-



(1,000,000 )

(1,000,000 ) Total other income (expense)

35,174



(1,035,069 )

(999,895 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(1,199,828 )

(1,045,069 )

(2,244,897 ) Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.02 )

(0.01 )

(0.03 ) Expenses

Professional fees

95,722



10,000



105,722

Total expenses

1,988,353



10,000



1,998,353

Loss before other income (expense)

(1,988,353 )

(10,000 )

(1,998,353 ) Other income (expense)

Interest income

35,527



(35,422 )

105

Interest and bank charges

(353 )

353



-

Unauthorized payment

-



(1,000,000 )

(1,000,000 ) Total other income (expense)

35,174



(1,035,069 )

(999,895 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(1,953,169 )

(1,045,069 )

(2,998,238 ) Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.03 )

(0.01 )

(0.04 )

Consolidated statement of changes in equity



Six Months Ended October 31, 2018



As Reported

$



Adjustment

$



As Restated

$

Share capital

23,052,704



(29,351 )

23,023,353

Share-based payment reserve

673,159



21,851



695,010

Deficit

(20,655,899 )

(1,045,069 )

(21,700,968 ) Total shareholders' equity

5,014,099



(1,052,569 )

3,961,530



Consolidated statement of cash flows



Six Months Ended October 31, 2018



As Reported

$



Adjustment

$



As Restated

$

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

(1,953,169 )

(1,045,069 )

(2,998,238 ) Items not involving cash:

Depreciation

6,670



5,596



12,266

Changes in non cash operating working capital:

Amounts receivable

(127,538 )

93,216



(34,322 ) Loans receivable

(1,144,087 )

1,144,087



-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

260,903



(129,528 )

131,375

Due to/from related parties

-



35,855



35,855

Net cash used in operating activities

(2,134,146 )

104,157



(2,029,989 ) Investing activities

Investments

(2,035,000 )

2,035,000



-

Advance for acquisition of 3 Carbon

-



(400,000 )

(400,000 ) Purchase of investment in 1182372 B.C. Ltd.

-



(1,250,000 )

(1,250,000 ) Loan to Springbank Capital Partners, LLC

-



(108,561 )

(108,561 ) Purchase of property and equipment

(33,706 )

(5,596 )

(39,302 ) Net cash used in investing activities

(2,068,706 )

270,843



(1,797,863 ) Financing activities

Shares issued for acquisition

375,000



(375,000 )

-

Proceeds from issuance of shares and shares

subscriptions received

1,510,000



207,500



1,717,500

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

207,500



(207,500 )

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

2,072,500



(375,000 )

1,697,500



Restatements for January 31st, 2019 Financial Statements

The Company has restated its consolidated financial statements as at January 31, 2019 and for the three and nine months then ended to reflect the following:

Write-down of amounts due from related parties. Write-off the $1,000,000 advance to Liht Cannabis Corp. (formerly Marapharm Ventures Inc.) as an unauthorized payment. Reversal of accrued interest recorded for this advance. Adjustment to the fair value of shares issued to acquire shares of Indigenous Bloom Corp. from $5,000,000 to $4,166,666. Adjustment to the fair value of shares issued for the advance for the investment in 3 Carbon Extractions Inc. from $375,000 to $367,500. Reclassified the $180,000 advance from Leis Industries Limited from accounts payable and accrued liabilities to advance payable.

Consolidated statement of financial position



As At January 31, 2019



As Reported

$



Adjustment

$



As Restated

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Amounts receivable

68,395



(11,776 )

56,619

Loans receivable

1,169,840



(1,060,274 )

109,566

Due from related parties

94,243



(94,243 )

-

Total current assets

1,397,747



(1,166,293 )

231,454

Non-current assets

Advance for investment

-



767,500



767,500

Investments

7,035,000



(1,618,334 )

5,416,666

Total non-current assets

9,000,594



(850,834 )

8,149,760

Total assets

10,398,341



(2,017,127 )

8,381,214

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

727,074



(180,000 )

547,074

Advance payable

-



180,000



180,000

Total liabilities

794,438



-



794,438

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

29,612,704



(847,685 )

28,750,019

Share-based payment reserve

684,945



21,851



706,796

Deficit

(21,377,881 )

(1,176,293 )

(22,554,174 ) Total shareholders' equity

9,603,903



(2,002,127 )

7,586,776

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

10,398,341



(2,002,127 )

8,381,214



Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss



Three Months Ended January 31, 2019



As Reported

$



Adjustment

$



As Restated

$

Expenses

Depreciation

7,891



(1,500 )

6,391

Office and miscellaneous

17,932



1,500



19,432

Total expenses

747,573



-



747,573

Loss before other income (expense)

(747,573 )

-



(747,573 ) Other income (expense)

Interest income

25,693



(25,307 )

386

Interest and bank charges

(102 )

102



-

Write off of related party receivables

-



(106,019 )

(106,019 ) Total other income (expense)

25,591



(131,224 )

(105,633 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(721,982 )

(131,224 )

(853,206 ) Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.07 )

(0.02 )

(0.09 )



Nine Months Ended January 31, 2019



As Reported

$



Adjustment

$



As Restated

$

Expenses

Depreciation

20,157



(1,500 )

18,657

Office and miscellaneous

62,987



1,500



64,487

Professional fees

149,503



10,000



159,503

Total expenses

2,735,916



10,000



2,745,916

Loss before other income (expense)

(2,735,916 )

(10,000 )

(2,745,916 ) Other income (expense)

Interest income

61,220



(60,729 )

491

Interest and bank charges

(455 )

455



-

Unauthorized payment

-



(1,000,000 )

(1,000,000 ) Write off of related party receivables

-



(106,019 )

(106,019 ) Total other income (expense)

60,765



(1,166,298 )

(1,105,528 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(2,675,151 )

(1,176,293 )

(3,851,444 ) Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.33 )

(0.15 )

(0.48 )

Consolidated statement of changes in equity



Nine Months Ended January 31, 2019



As Reported

$



Adjustment

$



As Restated

$

Share capital

29,612,704



(855,185 )

28,757,519

Share-based payment reserve

684,945



21,851



706,796

Deficit

(21,377,881 )

(1,176,293 )

(22,554,174 ) Total shareholders' equity

9,603,903



(2,009,627 )

7,594,276



Consolidated statement of cash flows



Nine Months Ended January 31, 2019



As Reported

$



Adjustment

$



As Re-stated

$

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

(2,675,151 )

(1,176,293 )

(3,851,444 ) Items not involving cash:

Depreciation

20,157



(1,500 )

18,657

Shares issued for services

-



300,000



300,000

Write-off of related party receivables

-



106,019



106,019

Changes in non cash operating working capital:

Amounts receivable

(61,730 )

11,776



(49,954 ) Loans receivable

(1,169,840 )

1,169,840



-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

877,908



(535,643 )

342,265

Due to/from related parties

-



43,867



43,867

Net cash used in operating activities

(2,108,395 )

(81,934 )

(2,190,329 ) Investing activities

Investments

(7,035,000 )

7,035,000



-

Advance for acquisition of 3 Carbon

-



(400,000 )

(400,000 ) Purchase of investment in 1182372 B.C. Ltd.

-



(1,250,000 )

(1,250,000 ) Cash acquired from advance payable

-



180,000



180,000

Loan to Springbank Capital Partners, LLC

-



(109,566 )

(109,566 ) Purchase of property and equipment

(39,810 )

1,500



(38,310 ) Net cash used in investing activities

(7,074,810 )

5,456,934



(1,617,876 ) Financing activities

Shares issued for acquisitions

6,635,000



(6,635,000 )

-

Proceeds from issuance of shares and shares

subscriptions received

394,500



1,323,000



1,717,500

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

63,000



(63,000 )

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

7,072,500



(5,375,000 )

1,697,500



Restatements for April 30th, 2019 Financial Statements

The Company has restated its consolidated financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2019 to reflect the write-off of the $1,000,000 advance to Liht Cannabis Corp. as an unauthorized payment and to improve disclosures relating to various impairments recognized.

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss



Year Ended April 30, 2019



As Reported

$



Adjustment

$



As Restated

$

Other income (expense)

Impairment of loans receivable

(1,214,580 )

1,000,000



(214,580 ) Unauthorized payment

-



(1,000,000 )

(1,000,000 ) Total other income (expense)

(8,659,513 )

-



(8,659,513 )

Consolidated statement of cash flows



Year Ended April 30, 2019



As Reported

$



Adjustment

$



As Re-Stated

$

Operating activities

Items not involving cash:

Impairment of loans receivable

1,214,580



(1,000,000 )

214,580

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,244,932 )

(1,000,000 )

(2,244,932 ) Investing activities

Loan to Liht Cannabis Corp.

(1,000,000 )

1,000,000



-

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,609,068 )

1,000,000



(1,609,068 )

About Veritas Pharma

Veritas Pharma Inc. has developed some intellectual property relating to various cannabis strains. It is the Company's aim to advance the science behind medical cannabis, by developing the most effective cannabis based treatments for specific disease conditions and acquire income producing assets in the cannabis industry. The Company's mission is to commercialize its proprietary cannabis products. In addition, Veritas aims to utilize its expertise to enter into mergers and acquisitions with various cannabis industry participants in order to generate revenue by the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Veritas Pharma Inc. is a publicly traded company in Canada, on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker VRT; in the United States, on the OTC under the ticker VRTHF; and in Germany, on the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker 2VP.

For more information, please visit our website: veritaspharmainc.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Peter McFadden"

Peter McFadden

Interim Chief Executive Officer & CFO

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.veritaspharmainc.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

Investor and Public Relations Contact

Veritas Pharma Inc.

Telephone: +1.416.918.6785

Email: ir@veritaspharmainc.com

Website: www.veritaspharmainc.com

The CSE has not reviewed, nor approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56270