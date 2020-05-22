AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX SMALL CAP (ESM) AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX SMALL CAP: Net Asset Value(s) 22-May-2020 / 06:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX SMALL CAP DEALING DATE: 21/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 43.4839 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 428975 CODE: ESM ISIN: FR0010900076 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESM Sequence No.: 65387 EQS News ID: 1053175 End of Announcement EQS News Service

