AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE (CEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 22-May-2020 / 06:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE DEALING DATE: 21/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 202.3816 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10172102 CODE: CEU ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU Sequence No.: 65396 EQS News ID: 1053193 End of Announcement EQS News Service

