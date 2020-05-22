AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC (CN1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC: Net Asset Value(s) 22-May-2020 / 06:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC DEALING DATE: 21/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 377.919 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 527901 CODE: CN1 ISIN: LU1681044647 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CN1 Sequence No.: 65403 EQS News ID: 1053207 End of Announcement EQS News Service

