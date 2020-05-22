AJOVY data highlight efficacy and safety in difficult-to-treat migraine

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced that new data on AJOVY (fremanezumab) and the burden of migraine in Europe will be presented at the 6th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN), being held virtually from 23-26 May 2020. Additionally, Teva will present data on the long-term safety and efficacy of COPAXONE (glatiramer acetate injection). This year's EAN congress is a virtual meeting due to the global coronavirus pandemic. All Teva abstracts will be published in a supplement to the European Journal of Neurology

The new data, shared across nine ePresentations and three ePosters, reinforce the importance of continuing to study therapies that impact large patient populations. As the third-most prevalent disease in the world, affecting over one billion people globallyi, migraine imposes physical, emotional and societal burdens worldwideii,iii,iv,v,vi with limited treatment options available to many patients.

"Teva has a deep history in neurology and these data demonstrate our continued commitment to advancing solutions for patients with unmet needs," said Matthias Mueller, MD MSc, VP Global Medical Affairs Global Therapeutic Areas and Scientific Communications, Teva. "We look forward to presenting these new data, which include pooled results of our AJOVY Phase 3 trials and a 7-year evaluation of COPAXONE. We are proud of our ongoing efforts in evaluating the social impact and burden of migraine. It is critically important to understand the global impact of migraine and we are committed to collecting real-world data that can educate the broader healthcare population. We are also committed to evaluating treatment options for patients living with multiple sclerosis (MS), as demonstrated by our analysis of the long-term efficacy and safety of COPAXONE."

The AJOVY data highlight data on safety, efficacy and quality-of-life for patients experiencing difficult-to-treat migraine as well as challenges posed by comorbidities and advancing age. The post-hoc analyses to be presented examine the data on AJOVY as reflected in the pooled analyses:

Efficacy and safety in patients of advanced age

Quality-of-life, productivity and satisfaction

Cardiovascular safety

across the FOCUS, HALO-episodic migraine (EM) and HALO-chronic migraine (CM) Phase 3 clinical trials.

Teva will host an online symposium "Pathways to Change: Anti-CGRP Monoclonal Antibodies the Evolving Migraine Prevention Landscape," on Sunday, 24 May from 13:45-14:45 CET. The symposium will be led by Messoud Ashina, Professor of Neurology in the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, University of Copenhagen, Denmark, and will review the considerable burden of migraine from a patient perspective, discussing insights for targeted prevention that can be gained from the latest research on the neurovascular pathophysiology of migraine.

Approximately 2.5 million people live with multiple sclerosis (MS) worldwidevii, and relapsing-remitting is the most common MS disease courseviii. Teva will also share new long-term efficacy and safety results of COPAXONE from the 7-year Glatiramer Acetate Low-Frequency Administration (GALA) open-label extension study.

The complete list of Teva presentations to be available at the congress can be found below. All ePresentations and ePoster sessions will be recorded in advance and available through the EAN conference website. The sessions will be available at no cost and will also be on-demand for EAN members from 27 May onward.

Please note presentation times below reflect the schedule at the time of publication; please refer to the EAN conference website for the final schedule.

AJOVY and Migraine Data:

Disease Burden

The humanistic disease burden of episodic and chronic migraine in France, Spain and the United Kingdom (EPR1095) Presenter: S Díaz-Insa; Headache Pain 1 EPR109, Vienna, Saturday, 18:30-19:20



Healthcare resource utilization and economic burden of migraine in the United Kingdom, France, and Spain: results of a real-world study (EPR1106) Presenter: P Irimia; Headache Pain 2 EPR110, Lisbon, Saturday, 18:30-19:20



Efficacy

Early efficacy in patients =60 years of age with episodic or chronic migraine: pooled results of 3 randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 studies (EPR1104) Presenter: D Holle-Lee; Headache Pain 2 EPR110, Lisbon, Saturday, 18:30-19:20



Efficacy of fremanezumab treatment in patients =60 years of age with episodic or chronic migraine: pooled results of 3 randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 studies (EPR2077) Presenter: SJ Nahas; Headache Pain 4 EPR208, Oslo, Sunday, 18:30-19:20



Tolerability

Pooled analysis of tolerability with fremanezumab treatment in patients with episodic or chronic migraine and cardiovascular medication use at baseline (EPR1092) Presenter: G Coppola; Headache Pain 1 EPR109, Vienna, Saturday, 18:30-19:20



Patient Satisfaction

Improvements in quality-of-life, productivity, and satisfaction with fremanezumab in migraine patients =60 years of age: pooled results of 3 randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 studies (EPR2075) Presenter: P McAllister; Headache Pain 4 EPR208, Oslo, Sunday, 18:30-19:20



Improvements in headache-related disability with fremanezumab in patients =60 years of age with migraine: pooled results of 3 randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 studies (EPO2152) Presenter: S Joshi; Headache Pain 2 EPO210, available throughout the conference



Cardiovascular Safety

Pooled analysis of cardiovascular safety with fremanezumab treatment in patients with migraine by number of cardiovascular or cerebrovascular risk factors (EPR1107) Presenter: T Jürgens; Headache Pain 2 EPR110, Lisbon, Saturday, 18:30-19:20



Pooled analysis of cardiovascular safety with fremanezumab treatment in patients with migraine and concomitant triptan use (EPR2065) Presenter: L Padzera; Headache Pain 3 EPR207, Main Auditorium, Sunday, 18:30-19:20



Pooled analysis of cardiovascular safety of fremanezumab in patients =60 years of age with migraine: pooled results of 3 randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 studies (EPO3105) Presenter: S Naegel; Headache Pain 3 EPO307, available throughout the conference



Clinical Trial Protocol

The PEARL study protocol: a pan-European prospective observational study of fremanezumab effectiveness in patients with chronic or episodic migraine in the real world (EPO1144) Presenter: M Ashina; Headache Pain 1 EPO110, available throughout the conference



COPAXONE Data:

Long-term follow-up of three-times-weekly glatiramer acetate: 7-year results of the Glatiramer Acetate Low-Frequency Administration (GALA) open-label extension study (EPR1146) Presenter: P Rieckmann; MS Related Disorders 1 EPR113, Berlin, Saturday, 18:30-19:30



Teva Online Symposium:

Pathways to Change: Anti-CGRP Monoclonal Antibodies the Evolving Migraine Prevention Landscape Presenter: Messoud Ashina, Professor of Neurology in the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, University of Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, 13:45-14:45



Teva Expert Sessions:

The below sessions are available as on-demand video presentations at the Teva medical affairs virtual booth on the EAN congress webpage.

Anti-CGRP monoclonal antibodies for migraine prevention myths and facts Presenter: G Coppola



Migraine and comorbid depression: exploring the role of anti-CGRP monoclonal antibodies Presenter: G Gossrau



Disease modifying therapy and COVID-19: Navigating therapeutic approaches for M S management Presenter: S Sørensen



Bridging therapy during the pre-pregnancy period to minimise disease activation in MS Presenter: M Sandberg



