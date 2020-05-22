One Media iP Group Plc - AGM Statement

22 May 2020

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", or the "Company")

AGM STATEMENT

Solid pipeline of opportunities ahead

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), the intellectual property rights acquirer, publisher, distributor in music, video and copyright technology, is holding its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today. In compliance with the UK Government's social distancing guidelines, arrangements have been made for the meeting to be held on a virtual basis using powers contained in our articles of association. Shareholders will have received access details with the AGM mailing.

At the AGM, Claire Blunt , Non-Executive Chair of One Media, will provide the following update:

"I am pleased to report that we have continued the positive momentum outlined in our 6 May 2020 statement, with trading remaining in line with Board expectations. I am also delighted that One Media is one of the few businesses which has been able to declare a dividend in challenging macro-economic times.

"As indicated in the 2019 Final Results statement, One Media has continued to make advancements in focusing its proprietary Technical Copyright Analysis Tool ("TCAT") that automates the task of monitoring digital music releases and identifying instances of unauthorised releases on legitimate music stores. We continue to see increased interest in TCAT's features from some of the major players in the music industry and we will continue to explore opportunities to enable further investment in the technology and scale this pioneering platform.

"One Media also remains focused on looking at possibilities to grant music rights holders' advanced access to the future earnings of their intellectual property ("IP") by purchasing a portion of their rights upfront. Our Harmony IP platform will look at offering the industry a form of asset release in music IP. This would allow the Company to spread its investment across further catalogues, partnering with artists and composers, while using its expertise and TCAT to expand earnings for all parties.

"Finally, and as part of a wider PR & IR campaign which will be evident in the upcoming period, we have re-launched our corporate website at www.omip.co.uk. Having already made a notable start to 2020, and with the announcement of a return to our dividend policy, the Group will continue to focus on growth and will look to maximise its potential given the current global situation throughout 2020. I therefore look to the future of the industry and your Company with confidence."

