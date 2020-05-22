AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (MWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 22-May-2020 / 08:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 21/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 64.6017 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6475417 CODE: MWRD ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWRD Sequence No.: 65414 EQS News ID: 1053233 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 22, 2020 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)