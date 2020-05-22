AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU (CMU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU: Net Asset Value(s) 22-May-2020 / 08:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU DEALING DATE: 21/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 175.9343 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6672739 CODE: CMU ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 65416 EQS News ID: 1053237 End of Announcement EQS News Service

