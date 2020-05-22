AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D) (10AI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 22-May-2020 / 08:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 21/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 42.8387 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1785093 CODE: 10AI ISIN: LU1737652310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 10AI Sequence No.: 65426 EQS News ID: 1053257 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 22, 2020 02:17 ET (06:17 GMT)