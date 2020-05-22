Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, May 22, 2020 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by the Ignitis Group (short name: LEGR020030A) have been listed on the Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Vilnius as of today, May 22, 2020. The size of the Ignitis Group bond issue is EUR 300 million. The annual coupon rate of bonds is 2% and the maturity of the bonds is 10 years. "We welcome the listing of Ignitis Group new bonds,"says Saulius Malinauskas, the President of Nasdaq Vilnius. "We wish energy group further success in the capital markets, expecting in due time to also see the shares of the company listed on the Nasdaq Baltic market." "The interest that Lithuanian and foreign investors showed in this bond issue underscores their confidence in and support for the Ignitis Group's operating priorities. The strategic focus of the group's activities on sustainable development of the energy sector and on decarbonisation is viewed favorably by the financial markets. This is further important recognition that we are on the right path," says Darius Maikstenas, the Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Ignitis Group. Ignitis Group intends to use the funds raised for further financing of the investments in green energy, enhancement of efficiency of power distribution grid, as well as for refinancing of existing indebtedness. BNP Paribas, Citi, J.P. Morgan and Luminor banks were selected by the Ignitis Group to arrange the bond offering. In previous bond issues in 2017 and 2018, the company borrowed a total of EUR 600 million for a period of 10 years to support the development of green energy projects. About Ignitis Group Ignitis Group is an international energy company and one of the largest energy groups in the Baltic region. Its mission is to make the world more energy smart. Group companies produce, distribute and supply energy, as well as develop smart energy solutions. Ignitis Group gives priority to green energy, aiming to become the region's main competence center for new energy and a leader in distributed energy solutions in the region. Group companies operate in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland and Finland. Group innovation fund invests in energy startups in the UK, Norway, France and Israel. More information: www.ignitisgrupe.lt. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Daiva Tauckelaite + 370 62055127 daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com