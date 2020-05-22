Governments accelerate COVID-19 crisis and recovery planning with Remix Explore

Ground truth is changing daily. Remix Explore helps cities and transit agencies make decisions faster

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Remix, the collaborative platform for transportation decision-makers, announced the public launch of Explore , the first solution specifically designed for discovering transportation data and sharing ideas rapidly.

COVID-19 has moved with devastating speed worldwide, forcing governments to respond immediately to decreased revenue, operator shortages, sanitation requirements, and emerging needs like access to meal distribution sites - without time to conduct traditional impact assessments on local populations.

With Explore, cities and transit agencies can now combine transportation datasets to quickly uncover multimodal insights and communicate relevant, local statistics in minutes. Decision-makers can connect the dots in Explore between previously siloed information to create dynamic options that best serve operators, front-line workers, and the community with their transportation network.

"Since COVID-19's onset, our customers have created hundreds of maps, plans, and projects in Remix titled 'COVID Emergency Reduction' or 'Contingency Planning' or 'Essential Routes'," said Tiffany Chu, Remix's CEO and co-founder. "With Explore, they're now able to overlay location data for hospitals, nursing homes, pharmacies, and emergency services - along with demographic and transportation data with customizable boundaries - onto contingency plans to understand how service changes affect different communities."

Explore delivers critical new data interactions and analysis that Remix customers like Evansville Metropolitan Planning Organization (EMPO, Indiana) and Västtrafik (Sweden) are using alongside the advanced planning, design, and mobility management capabilities that they already have in Remix.

"Remix Explore gives us a quick glimpse of relevant data," explained Matt Schriefer, transportation planner at EMPO. "It's easy to look at Explore and get information needed. And that saves us time."

"Explore is a game-changer for us," said Jasse Tykkyläinen, data analyst at Västtrafik. "It allows teams across our organization to self-serve with transportation data and insights at their fingertips in an easy-to-use interface."

Remix brings together the complete transportation picture in a single software platform. We build products that help cities develop the best transportation outcomes for their communities. The company was founded in 2014 out of Code for America, and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Energy Impact Partners, and Y Combinator. Learn more about how 325+ local governments across the world are using Remix to achieve their goals at remix.com or follow us on Twitter @remix.

