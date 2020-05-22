The authorities plan to assign 2.26 GW of renewable energy capacity overall under the scheme, which will include other energy sources such as hydropower, wind, biomass, biogas, and geothermal energy. The government will provide projects it selects with a feed-in price premium, which will be paid for the power generated by the projects, on top of spot market prices.The Croation government has introduced a new tender scheme for renewable energy and co-generation projects, with plans to allocate around 1,075 MW of PV capacity. Overall, the government aims to assign 2.26 GW of renewable energy capacity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...