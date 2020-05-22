

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Herman Miller Inc. and Design Within Reach Inc. are recalling about 2,700 units of dressers and cabinets citing tip-over and entrapment risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The recall involves Nelson dressers and cabinets by Herman Miller and Lauki dressers and cabinets by Design Within Reach sold in the U.S. In addition, about 120 were sold in Canada.



According to the agency, the products are unstable and can tip over if not properly anchored to the wall. This can result in serious tip-over and entrapment hazards to children causing death or injuries.



Further, the chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard.



Herman Miller has received one report of a tip-over with no injuries or property damage, while no other incidents have been reported.



Nelson cabinets are wood veneer and have 2 doors or 3, 4, 5 or 8 drawers. Lauki dressers are wood veneer or lacquered MDF and have 3 or 6 drawers.



The affected products were manufactured in the United States and Spain and imported by Zeeland, Michigan-based Herman Miller and Stamford, Connecticut-based Design Within Reach.



Nelson units were sold at the Herman Miller NY store, Design Within Reach stores across the country, online and through wholesale dealers. Further, Lauki units were sold at Design Within Reach stores and online. All of the products were sold from September 2010 through January 2020 for between $2,600 and $16,000.



Consumers are urged to keep the affected products away from children. Herman Miller offers a full refund with free pick-up of the chest, which may be delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions.



Citing serious tip-over and entrapment risks, Hodedah Import Inc. recalled about 26,500 units of Hodedah HI4DR 4-drawer chests and Prepac Manufacturing recalled about 21,000 units of Prepac 4-drawer chests, both in the month of May.



Over similar concerns, Swedish furniture giant Ikea in early March had recalled about 970,000 units of KULLEN 3-drawer chests and Homestar called back about 33,300 units of Finch three-drawer dressers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de